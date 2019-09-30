Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quick Stomp v2 - Original - Poster image

Quick Stomp v2

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 12 images · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Stomp style
Intro
Logo animation
Outro
11.8Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a punchy stomp intro built around bold kinetic typography and stylish duotone tints. This template delivers rapid-fire title beats leading into a clean logo reveal, ideal for promos, branding, and teasers. Easily customize fonts, colors, and gradient tints, and swap background images to match any campaign. Works across widescreen, square, and vertical formats so your message looks great everywhere. With smooth transitions, subtle glow options, and crisp central layouts, your headlines will land with maximum impact.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us