Quick Stomp v2

Kick off your content with a punchy stomp intro built around bold kinetic typography and stylish duotone tints. This template delivers rapid-fire title beats leading into a clean logo reveal, ideal for promos, branding, and teasers. Easily customize fonts, colors, and gradient tints, and swap background images to match any campaign. Works across widescreen, square, and vertical formats so your message looks great everywhere. With smooth transitions, subtle glow options, and crisp central layouts, your headlines will land with maximum impact.