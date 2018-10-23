Restaurant Promo Horizontal

Showcase your dishes with a vibrant brush-painted promo built for restaurants and food brands. This playful template pairs bold titles with eye-catching price badges and smooth paint reveals over a gritty, chalkboard-style backdrop. Present multiple items in a two-column layout—image on one side, copy on the other—for clear storytelling and irresistible offers. Ideal for social ads, digital signage, and in-house screens. Easily adjust colors, fonts, and text to match your brand, swap product images, and export in horizontal or vertical formats.