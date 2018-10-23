Slideshow for my birthday party
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Restaurant Promo Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Restaurant Promo Horizontal

00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 18 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Food & Beverage
Grunge
Brush strokes
Slideshow
867exports
rating
Showcase your dishes with a vibrant brush-painted promo built for restaurants and food brands. This playful template pairs bold titles with eye-catching price badges and smooth paint reveals over a gritty, chalkboard-style backdrop. Present multiple items in a two-column layout—image on one side, copy on the other—for clear storytelling and irresistible offers. Ideal for social ads, digital signage, and in-house screens. Easily adjust colors, fonts, and text to match your brand, swap product images, and export in horizontal or vertical formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us