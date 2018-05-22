Create a sleek, audio‑reactive visual for your track in minutes. This minimalist circular spectrum pulses to your music, supported by subtle particles, a clean timer, and a progress bar. Personalize the logo, artist and track text, swap the background image, and fine‑tune colors. Adjust band thickness, frequency range and responsiveness, or enable beat‑scale effects for extra impact. With elegant line art, a dark gradient backdrop, and clear information layout, it’s perfect for YouTube uploads, teasers, and releases across platforms.