Bring your music to life with a neon, side‑burst audio spectrum wrapped around your logo. This energetic, audio‑reactive visualizer highlights your artist and song titles while pulsing to every beat. The linear spectrum and LED‑style accents create a polished digital look on a dark backdrop. Tweak colors, thickness, frequency ranges and more to match your brand. Ideal for single releases, channel uploads, teasers and background visuals during streams. Drop in your audio, add branding, and render a captivating spectrum animation that makes your track stand out.