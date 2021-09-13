Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sketch Banger - Default - Poster image

Sketch Banger

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Hand-drawn
Metal Music
Stick figure
Chalk
2.2Kexports
rating
Turn your song into a gritty, high-energy visual with this hand-drawn, chalk-style music visualizer. A sketched stick figure headbangs to the beat as dust and grain add raw texture, creating a perfect backdrop for heavy tracks. Add your logo or cover art and artist name, choose colors, and fine-tune beat sensitivity to match your sound. Designed for metal and aggressive genres but flexible for any intense music, it delivers punchy, audio-reactive motion that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us