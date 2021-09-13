Sketch Banger

Turn your song into a gritty, high-energy visual with this hand-drawn, chalk-style music visualizer. A sketched stick figure headbangs to the beat as dust and grain add raw texture, creating a perfect backdrop for heavy tracks. Add your logo or cover art and artist name, choose colors, and fine-tune beat sensitivity to match your sound. Designed for metal and aggressive genres but flexible for any intense music, it delivers punchy, audio-reactive motion that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.