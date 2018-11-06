Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Slime - Original - Poster image

Slime

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Dripping
Progress bar
Audio reactive
2.2Kexports
rating
Transform your track with a gooey, paint-drip music visualizer. This design blends organic slime textures, a bold brush-stroke progress bar, and a clean artist/title display with a timer. It’s audio‑reactive, so motion and displacement follow your music for engaging, living visuals. Customize paint and background colors, tweak intensity and displacement, and showcase your cover art or logo at the center. Ideal for singles, uploads, teasers, and livestream backdrops, it delivers a unique abstract look that stands out across platforms while keeping information clear and readable.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us