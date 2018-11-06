Transform your track with a gooey, paint-drip music visualizer. This design blends organic slime textures, a bold brush-stroke progress bar, and a clean artist/title display with a timer. It’s audio‑reactive, so motion and displacement follow your music for engaging, living visuals. Customize paint and background colors, tweak intensity and displacement, and showcase your cover art or logo at the center. Ideal for singles, uploads, teasers, and livestream backdrops, it delivers a unique abstract look that stands out across platforms while keeping information clear and readable.