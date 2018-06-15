Sports World Cup

Bring your sports content to life with an energetic logo animation built for teams, clubs, and events. This grunge-styled design combines bold brush strokes, dynamic motion, and a striking ball-driven reveal to spotlight your brand. Easily swap the ball type, add your logo, and personalize the tagline to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, or quick promos, it delivers a high-impact look in seconds. Crafted for creators who want fast, polished results with a gritty edge, this template helps your sports message hit the mark every time.