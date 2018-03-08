Summer Vacation

Build an uplifting, minimal slideshow that’s perfect for summer stories, brand promos, or personal recaps. This template features rounded image tiles, bold gradient headlines, and a soft pastel backdrop for a fresh, modern look. Smooth slide-ins and staggered motion keep viewers engaged without clutter. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and captions to match your style. Ideal for showcasing travel memories, events, products, or social ads with a clean flat design and playful mood. Plug in your media and export a polished video that shines on any channel.