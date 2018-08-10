Top 3 Story Products

Promote your top three products with a sleek, vertical story video. This modern promo features bold geometric titles, clear price callouts, and smooth circular wipes set over a vibrant gradient. It’s perfect for e‑commerce sales, holiday offers, or daily deals. Customize product images, titles, colors, logo, and tagline to match your brand, and guide viewers with the built‑in swipe prompt. Minimal design, seamless transitions, and clear hierarchy keep attention on what matters most—your products and your offer.