Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Trapped Colors - Original - Poster image

Trapped Colors

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
4.4Kexports
rating
Create a clean, audio‑reactive music visualizer that puts your track front and center. Trapped Colors features a minimal framed layout, neon spectrum bands, and space for artist, title, and logo. Dial in frequency ranges, band thickness, and chromatic effects to match any genre—from ambient to bass-heavy. Swap the background with an image or video, choose your title layout, and tailor the palette for your brand. Ideal for sharing full tracks, teasers, and visual loops on channels and socials, this elegant design keeps the focus on your music.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us