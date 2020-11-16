Create a clean, audio‑reactive music visualizer that puts your track front and center. Trapped Colors features a minimal framed layout, neon spectrum bands, and space for artist, title, and logo. Dial in frequency ranges, band thickness, and chromatic effects to match any genre—from ambient to bass-heavy. Swap the background with an image or video, choose your title layout, and tailor the palette for your brand. Ideal for sharing full tracks, teasers, and visual loops on channels and socials, this elegant design keeps the focus on your music.