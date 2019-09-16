Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Travel Stomp - Original - Poster image

Travel Stomp

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 15 images · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Grunge
Stomp style
Promo
18.9Kexports
rating
Launch your message with a fast, energetic stomp promo. This design blends grunge film textures, pastel gradients, and rhythmic title sequences to spotlight your visuals and end on a clean logo reveal. Customize headlines, swap images, and adapt the color scheme to match your brand. Ideal for intros, ads, and quick slideshows where you need maximum impact in seconds. Works across multiple aspect ratios for social feeds and video platforms. Deliver a stylish, retro-tinged opener that feels modern, crisp, and on-brand.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Reviews (2)
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Best of Skvifi
Untitled Project
by wanderingsoup
wsintro
exactly what i needed. than you!
INTRO 2
by porscheron
intro 2
i like the template. really cool. i wish there's a way to - * see the preview with the new changes on images without rendering it. i am not sure why even when i click preview the images i uploaded wont show until i do the 5 minute rendering (producing) * add or change new music * extend the length or speed of the slideshow thanks guys
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us