Triangle Flick

Turn any track into a sleek triangle music visualizer. A centered audio spectrum animates to your beat, framed by a geometric triangle and clean titles. Display artist and song info while a timer and progress bar keep listeners engaged. Customize spectrum color, fonts, and background image or video, and even pulse the logo and background on the beat. Ideal for single releases, EP teasers, label uploads, and YouTube channel visuals. Simple, minimal, and high‑impact design that keeps the focus on your music.