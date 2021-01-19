Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Triangle Flick - Original - Poster image

Triangle Flick

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
15.9Kexports
rating
Turn any track into a sleek triangle music visualizer. A centered audio spectrum animates to your beat, framed by a geometric triangle and clean titles. Display artist and song info while a timer and progress bar keep listeners engaged. Customize spectrum color, fonts, and background image or video, and even pulse the logo and background on the beat. Ideal for single releases, EP teasers, label uploads, and YouTube channel visuals. Simple, minimal, and high‑impact design that keeps the focus on your music.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us