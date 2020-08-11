Turn your track into a striking, audio‑reactive visual with dripping typography. This minimal, modern design features a bold headline whose liquid drips pulse to your music. Personalize the title and subtitle, pick from ready-made style themes, or add your own image or video background. Fine‑tune spectrum density, thickness and softness to match any genre, from ambient to high‑energy beats. Perfect for singles, teasers and artist branding, it’s an easy way to produce polished visuals right in your browser.