Typo Visualizer

Turn your track into a clean, modern music visualizer. This template features audio‑reactive equalizer bars paired with bold, center‑aligned titles for artist and song. A minimalist duotone gradient keeps the focus on your music, while customizable colors and backgrounds let you match your brand. Simply upload your audio, set your typography, and dial in the look for singles, mixes, and promotional teasers. Perfect for labels, producers, and DJs who want an elegant, distraction‑free presentation that scales with any beat.