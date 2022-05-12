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Urban Alley Graffiti Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Urban Alley Graffiti Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 10 fonts
Lyric video
Urban
Music visualization
Music
Grunge
39.6Kexports
rating
Transform your lyrics into bold street art with an urban, graffiti-driven lyric video. A detailed brick wall and asphalt floor set the gritty 3D scene while a drifting, handheld-style camera reveals lines with cinematic depth of field and subtle particles. Ideal for hip hop and underground cuts, yet flexible enough for any genre. Customize fonts, colors, and scroll speed, and adapt wall and floor looks to match your track’s mood. Import full lyrics, set line breaks automatically, and let your words hit like paint on brick. Fast to set up, powerful to perform.
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