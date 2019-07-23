Bring your songs to life with a clean, audio‑reactive music visualizer. This design features a linear spectrum, waveform line, and minimal player UI with progress and timecode. Drop in your cover art, artist and track titles, choose from curated color themes or craft your own, and let the visuals pulse to your beat. Refined typography, geometric accents, and smooth motion make it perfect for singles, albums, DJ sets, and mixes. Optimized for easy customization and fast delivery, it’s an elegant way to brand your music on any channel.