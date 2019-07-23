Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Hop - Red - Poster image

Urban Hop

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
Music
Linear spectrum
33.9Kexports
rating
Bring your songs to life with a clean, audio‑reactive music visualizer. This design features a linear spectrum, waveform line, and minimal player UI with progress and timecode. Drop in your cover art, artist and track titles, choose from curated color themes or craft your own, and let the visuals pulse to your beat. Refined typography, geometric accents, and smooth motion make it perfect for singles, albums, DJ sets, and mixes. Optimized for easy customization and fast delivery, it’s an elegant way to brand your music on any channel.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us