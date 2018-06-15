Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vinyl Chill - Original - Poster image

Vinyl Chill

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Vinyl record
Rotation
7.7Kexports
rating
Give your music a relaxed, analog touch with a 3D vinyl visualizer. A spinning record and circular spectrum pulse to your audio while clean titles show artist and track info. Subtle timecode, customizable colors for vinyl and wood accents, and minimal, retro styling make this perfect for music releases, teasers, and channel uploads. Designed for smooth, chill motion with a dark, moody palette, it focuses attention on your sound. Just upload your track, add cover art and text, and export a ready-to-share music visualization.
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Skvifi
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us