Vinyl Chill

Give your music a relaxed, analog touch with a 3D vinyl visualizer. A spinning record and circular spectrum pulse to your audio while clean titles show artist and track info. Subtle timecode, customizable colors for vinyl and wood accents, and minimal, retro styling make this perfect for music releases, teasers, and channel uploads. Designed for smooth, chill motion with a dark, moody palette, it focuses attention on your sound. Just upload your track, add cover art and text, and export a ready-to-share music visualization.