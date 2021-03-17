Give your brand a rugged Western edge with a bold logo animation. This short opener/outro pairs a striking title sequence with a gritty, vintage look—complete with film scratches, dust, brush-stroke labels and a dramatic vignette. Customize multiple headlines, a CTA line and your logo with flexible color and font controls. The centered layout and impactful motion create a memorable reveal for YouTube intros, outros, promos and more. Deliver a tough, retro-grunge vibe that stands out and sticks in viewers’ minds.