Women's Day
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
301exports
Celebrate love with a playful, hand-drawn Valentine’s video card. This single-scene design features a heart-shaped photo frame, a ribbon title, and a customizable message. Concentric hearts and radiant sunburst rays set a sweet, romantic mood, while smooth animation keeps it engaging. Personalize colors, fonts, names, and imagery to match your story, then export for social, messaging, or email. Ideal for last-minute greetings, anniversaries, proposals, or date invites—just drop in your details and share.
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