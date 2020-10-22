Workout Beats

Transform any track into a bold, audio‑reactive video. This template features a clean centered layout with large typography, gradient text fills, and a responsive spectrum and waveform line that move to your music. Add your logo, headline and subtitle, and choose a background image or video to match your brand. Tweak spectrum density, thickness and colors for the perfect vibe. Ideal for releasing singles, playlists, and promotional clips across social platforms. Create polished music videos fast and keep your audience engaged from the first beat.