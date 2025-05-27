en
Flip Reveal - Square
Introduce your brand with elegance and dynamism with our Flip Reveal template. Your images and videos come together to unveil your logo, creating an enduring and modern impression. Perfect for portfolio intros or social media promos, customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors for a piece that's unquestionably yours. Publish your story in a video that embodies professionalism and style.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By Mr.Rabbit
Present your logo in a stunning showcase of radiant neon lights with our Bright Neon Ident template. Your brand emerges center-screen, its edges twinkling against a grungy backdrop as a glossy sweep of light brings it all to life. Tailor with your own tagline, colors, and fonts, and let this glossy, high-definition video solidify your presence on any platform.
By onbothsides
Ring in the Lunar New Year with our festive Chinese New Year Intro template. Customize with your own text, colors, and logo to wish your audience good fortune. Featuring all 12 zodiac signs, this template is a versatile choice for social media greetings, event openings, or any celebration video. Your message will shine brilliantly against the culturally rich animations.
By vivace_studio
Step up your branding game with this sleek, contemporary Red Button Logo Reveal. The animation unfurls your logo and tagline with a crisp, artistic flair, captivating your audience instantly. Customize this multipurpose masterpiece with your brand's fonts and colors, ready to hit play on platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, and beyond.
By Mr.Rabbit
Step into the limelight with our Neon Checker Rays template. Watch layers of neon lights cast an alluring glow as your logo comes to life, surrounded by rings of neon energy. As the camera swirls around, a shower of square particles reveals your brand identity, shining like a beacon. Tailor the fonts, colors, and tagline to your liking, and unveil a video that truly represents your brand’s dynamic spirit.
By Skvifi
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
By Mr.Rabbit
Step into a world where your memories take on a life of their own with our Photo Glass Parallax. Enclosed in a sophisticated glass box, a selection of photos comes alive, rotating elegantly to tell your brand's story. Perfect for any usage, these stunning visuals culminate in your logo taking center stage. Customize with your personal touch, using your own images, colors, and tagline, to create a video that's uniquely yours.
By Mr.Rabbit
Step into the spotlight with the Minimal Hex Reveal, where the art of reveal meets the power of your logo. Witness as your brand emerges from a digital cocoon, materializing through a dynamic hexagon wave, and triggering a shockwave of engagement. Customize fonts and colors to match the essence of your brand, ending with a sleek, reflective finish. It's not just a logo intro; it's the launchpad your brand deserves.
By Mr.Rabbit
Bring your logo to life with flowing colors and dynamic movement using our Abstract Corporate Ident template. Thick abstract shapes create a stunning cascade around your brand, building to a striking reveal with a glossy finish. Tailor this video with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a ready-to-publish masterpiece that's sure to make an impact on any platform.
