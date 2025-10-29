Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Line Light Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Gloss
Corporate
Glow
Outline
Elegant
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
More details
Line Light Reveal - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
10exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Your logo takes the stage with sleek sophistication in our Line Light Reveal template. Watch as glowing lines carve a path across the screen, teasing an air of mystery before your brand is unveiled. With customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's the ultimate choice for tech experts, creative mavens, and anyone seeking a polished intro or outro.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Light Gloss Reveal Original theme video
Light Gloss Reveal
Edit
By Smaille
13s
2
3
12
Step into the limelight with our Light Gloss Reveal template that's perfect for luxury brands and corporate projects. Soft light reflections dance across the screen, revealing your logo with a polished, glossy finish. With this video, customize the fonts and colors to suit your style and add a tagline for the final touch. Whether it’s an intro or a closing, captivate viewers and showcase your sophistication.
Merge Neon Reveal Original theme video
Merge Neon Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
5
15
Dive into a neon-drenched world where logos play an electrifying game of hide and seek with the Merge Neon Reveal. Just one glowing line leads the eye from one brand to the next, culminating in the grand reveal of your own logo, enhanced with your chosen colors and tagline. Entice and engage with this display of brand prowess.
Stroke Slide Reveal Original theme video
Stroke Slide Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Experience the allure of neon light with our Stroke Slide Reveal template. As a glowing line traces your logo's silhouette, the anticipation builds until a stack of reflections forms your complete brand identity. Effortlessly customize fonts and colors to match your aesthetic. Ideal for intros or powerful brand statements, this template is a ready-to-publish masterpiece that will dazzle your audience.
Clean Neon Reveal Original theme video
Clean Neon Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
6s
5
3
11
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
Light Rays Original theme video
Light Rays
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
7
Jazzy Reveal is a cinematic animation where animated outlines of your logo are emitting light rays and reveal your logo. Change the color of light by applying different themes (or create your own), and have your unique logo animation done in minutes!
Merge Stroke Clean Reveal Original theme video
Merge Stroke Clean Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
11
5
17
Watch the visual alchemy as two logos merge into one on our Merge Stroke Clean Reveal template. The reveal begins with a sleek extruded line that traces their outlines, transforming them into a unified symbol of your brand's alliance. Tailor the final composite with your tagline, fonts, and brand colors, creating an exclusive reveal that's perfect for any platform. This template is not just a video; it's the story of your brand's evolution.
Neon Reveal Original theme video
Neon Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Step into the limelight with the Neon Reveal template. A single neon line traces your logo, building suspense before a show of movement offers a modern twist. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a bold, ready-to-publish video that will dazzle on any display. Perfect for intros, outros, or full standalone presentations.
Line Reveal Original theme video
Line Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
3
23
Step into the spotlight with our Line Reveal, a display of sophistication and style. Watch as a vibrant, geometric dance unfolds, culminating in the striking reveal of your logo in brilliant clarity. Customize it with your own branding elements and captivate audiences on YouTube, in presentations, or across any platform.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us