Line Light Reveal
Created by Smaille
10exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Your logo takes the stage with sleek sophistication in our Line Light Reveal template. Watch as glowing lines carve a path across the screen, teasing an air of mystery before your brand is unveiled. With customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's the ultimate choice for tech experts, creative mavens, and anyone seeking a polished intro or outro.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By Smaille
13s
2
3
12
Step into the limelight with our Light Gloss Reveal template that's perfect for luxury brands and corporate projects. Soft light reflections dance across the screen, revealing your logo with a polished, glossy finish. With this video, customize the fonts and colors to suit your style and add a tagline for the final touch. Whether it’s an intro or a closing, captivate viewers and showcase your sophistication.
By Moysher
7s
9
5
15
Dive into a neon-drenched world where logos play an electrifying game of hide and seek with the Merge Neon Reveal. Just one glowing line leads the eye from one brand to the next, culminating in the grand reveal of your own logo, enhanced with your chosen colors and tagline. Entice and engage with this display of brand prowess.
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Experience the allure of neon light with our Stroke Slide Reveal template. As a glowing line traces your logo's silhouette, the anticipation builds until a stack of reflections forms your complete brand identity. Effortlessly customize fonts and colors to match your aesthetic. Ideal for intros or powerful brand statements, this template is a ready-to-publish masterpiece that will dazzle your audience.
By hushahir
6s
5
3
11
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
7
Jazzy Reveal is a cinematic animation where animated outlines of your logo are emitting light rays and reveal your logo. Change the color of light by applying different themes (or create your own), and have your unique logo animation done in minutes!
By Moysher
7s
11
5
17
Watch the visual alchemy as two logos merge into one on our Merge Stroke Clean Reveal template. The reveal begins with a sleek extruded line that traces their outlines, transforming them into a unified symbol of your brand's alliance. Tailor the final composite with your tagline, fonts, and brand colors, creating an exclusive reveal that's perfect for any platform. This template is not just a video; it's the story of your brand's evolution.
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Step into the limelight with the Neon Reveal template. A single neon line traces your logo, building suspense before a show of movement offers a modern twist. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a bold, ready-to-publish video that will dazzle on any display. Perfect for intros, outros, or full standalone presentations.
By Moysher
7s
9
3
23
Step into the spotlight with our Line Reveal, a display of sophistication and style. Watch as a vibrant, geometric dance unfolds, culminating in the striking reveal of your logo in brilliant clarity. Customize it with your own branding elements and captivate audiences on YouTube, in presentations, or across any platform.
