Simple Elegance Showcase
Created by Smaille
Seize every viewer's attention with a slideshow that's all about refined movement and graceful storytelling. The Photo Reveal template is your ally in creating professional presentations or poignant photo galleries. It’s simple to tailor to your taste insert your videos, images, and branding to captivate with each transition. Step into the spotlight with a masterpiece ready to go viral!
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By Skvifi
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
By Harchenko
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
By smoothlymo
A quick, energetic intro to your video ads, presentations, slideshows, lectures, webinars and vlogs or an engaging event promo video for your business. Ridiculously easy to make yours, simply upload a few images related to your business, and enter you messages. Make a professional promo video in minutes!
By Moysher
Tell your story with a dynamic flow of images and videos that captivate from the first frame. With the ease of customizing text, fonts, and colors, and the final touch of your clean logo reveal, our Dynamic Slideshow Reveal template weaves a narrative that's aesthetically pleasing and emotionally engaging. Ideal for presentations or marketing campaigns.
By Goldenmotion
Step into the spotlight with a dynamic display of your media, culminating in a sleek grand reveal of your logo and tagline. This Multimedia Fast Reveal template infuses energy into each scene through rapid transitions and stunning visual effects. It's tailored to make your brand memorable on any social platform or presentation. Customize with your text, images, videos, and more to leave a bold statement and a lasting impression.
By tarazz
An exciting video opener ideal for YouTube travel channels and vlogs. Easily adapt for any new locations you’re visiting, or have recently visited and finish with a smooth logo outro animation that calls your viewers to like share, and subscribe.
By MotionBox
Colorful Short Stomp Opener is a fast and flashy template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. A quick intro to your TV shows, commercials, new products, Facebook and YouTube videos or show off your sports, fashion, travelling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this mind blowing and energetically animated template.
By zevs
Stomp Opener is a great template with simple text animations, and smooth transitions effects. Create a great logo Intro. Great as a social media promo or intro to your presentations, slideshows, commercials, promotions, events, portfolio, sports, fashion, food, traveling, vacations friends, and family photos. Impress your audience with this cool and stylish template.
