Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Black Friday Promo - Original - Poster image

Black Friday Promo

00:28 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 25 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Flat design
Sale
Price tag
Minimal
539exports
rating
Boost your promotion with a bold, flat-design video built for sales and e‑commerce. This energetic slideshow pairs strong typography with rounded media panels, price tags, and seal-style badges to spotlight your products and offers. Smooth slide-in transitions and kinetic text keep attention high, while a clean, centered logo ending reinforces your brand. Easily customize colors, fonts, media, and messaging to fit seasonal campaigns or evergreen deals. Ideal for Black Friday, flash sales, or product launches across ads and social channels.
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Promo Videos
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Audio Waveform
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Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
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Lower Thirds
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YouTube Overlays
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Sell Your Templates
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