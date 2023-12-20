Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Business Showcase - Originall - Poster image

Business Showcase

01:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 2 images · 62 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Sliding panel
2Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a refined, minimal slideshow built for corporate storytelling. This template pairs bold headlines and supporting copy with elegant sliding panels and clean two‑column layouts. Drop in your own media, adjust fonts and colors, and finish with a polished logo scene. Smooth transitions, geometric overlays, and tasteful pacing make it perfect for employer branding, product highlights, case studies, or executive updates. Designed to be clear, modern, and versatile—so your message stays front and center across every scene.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us