Cool Shapes Slideshow
00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 21 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
278exports
Build a lively promo in minutes. This 2D slideshow blends bold, kinetic titles with halftone textures, floating spheres and torn-paper panels for a crafted look. Drop in your media, edit headlines and colors, and finish with a polished logo scene. Viewfinder UI details and smooth slide transitions keep attention on your message while the playful aesthetic adds personality. Perfect for product highlights, announcements and brand teasers.
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