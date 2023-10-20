Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Documentary Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Documentary Slideshow

00:41 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 32 videos · 2 images · 62 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Photo print
Documentary
Wide logo
1.9Kexports
rating
Craft an emotive narrative with a cinematic, film-look slideshow. This template weaves your photos and captions through gentle camera drift, parallax panels and tasteful zoom-blur transitions. Vintage textures, light leaks, dust and subtle vignette add authentic documentary character, while elegant typography keeps messaging clear. A polished logo ending bookends your story for brand recall. Ideal for storytelling, mini-docs, portfolios and soft promos, it blends nostalgia with modern finesse and is easily customized to your colors, fonts, media and text.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us