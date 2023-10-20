Documentary Slideshow

Craft an emotive narrative with a cinematic, film-look slideshow. This template weaves your photos and captions through gentle camera drift, parallax panels and tasteful zoom-blur transitions. Vintage textures, light leaks, dust and subtle vignette add authentic documentary character, while elegant typography keeps messaging clear. A polished logo ending bookends your story for brand recall. Ideal for storytelling, mini-docs, portfolios and soft promos, it blends nostalgia with modern finesse and is easily customized to your colors, fonts, media and text.