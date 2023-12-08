Doodle Dance Slideshow

Bring your stories to life with a playful, hand‑drawn slideshow. Doodle frames, brush strokes, and floating hearts give your photos or videos a lively, crafted feel. Designed for vertical stories, each scene features animated text and a dynamic framed panel, ending with a clean logo reveal. Flexible color controls let you match your brand across background textures, shapes, and typography. Ideal for quick promos, intros, and reels when you want personality and motion. Swap in your media, update the headlines, and publish eye‑catching content in minutes.