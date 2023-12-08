Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Doodle Dance Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Doodle Dance Slideshow

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Story video
Hand-drawn
Brush strokes
Polka dots
1.7Kexports
rating
Bring your stories to life with a playful, hand‑drawn slideshow. Doodle frames, brush strokes, and floating hearts give your photos or videos a lively, crafted feel. Designed for vertical stories, each scene features animated text and a dynamic framed panel, ending with a clean logo reveal. Flexible color controls let you match your brand across background textures, shapes, and typography. Ideal for quick promos, intros, and reels when you want personality and motion. Swap in your media, update the headlines, and publish eye‑catching content in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us