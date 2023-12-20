Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Doodle Delight Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Doodle Delight Slideshow

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Slideshow
Hand-drawn
Scribble
Write-on animation
3.8Kexports
rating
Bring your story to life with a vertical slideshow powered by bold titles, playful hand-drawn doodles, and smooth transitions. Showcase multiple photos or clips with duotone styling, animated arrows and circular highlights that guide attention to your message. Finish strong with a clean logo reveal to cement your brand. Ideal for promos, intros, and social stories, this versatile template keeps pacing energetic yet refined. Customize text, colors, media, and logo in minutes to create eye-catching content that stands out on any platform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us