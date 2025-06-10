Try for free
Dreamy Slideshow Opener

Templates
/
Branding
15-30s
Portrait
Frame
Grid
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Dreamy Slideshow Opener - Original - Poster image
starlight_motion profile image
Created by starlight_motion
9exports
29 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
10videos
1image
8texts
2fonts
1audio
Infuse your brand with the warmth of bygone refinement using our Dreamy Slideshow Opener template. Abstract gradients ebb and flow, providing a plush backdrop as your customized scenes transition smoothly in the spotlight. Sync your text elegantly, playing with motion for rhythm that suits the mobile user’s eye. As the grand finale, your logo emerges with grace, ready to share and impress on any platform.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
Subscribe Promo Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Subscribe Promo Opener - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
23s
21
37
8
Transform your audience encounter into an unforgettable visual narrative with our Subscribe Promo Opener template. It's the ultimate tool for enhancing your YouTube channel or vlogging presence, seamlessly interspersing images, videos, and text. Encourage growth and loyalty with a high-definition, stunning opener that not only captivates but also compels viewers to hit subscribe. Personalize with your content and watch your following soar.
Creative Stomp Promo - Vertical Original theme video
Creative Stomp Promo - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
23s
21
48
31
Bring your story to life with the power of rhythm. Our dynamic Creative Stomp Promo template lets you combine images, videos, and text into a seamless visual symphony. Perfect for any kind of content, from captivating presentations to stunning photo galleries, each transition moves to the beat of your brand. Customize fonts and colors with ease and create a narrative that resonates with your audience.
Capture The Moment - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Capture The Moment - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
21s
24
14
18
Relive the memories and captivate your audience with Capture The Moment. This slideshow template is a sentimental journey waiting to be personalized with your images, videos, and music. Ideal for weddings, portfolio showcases, and significant events, it offers smooth transitions, soft overlays, and your choice of elegant typography to bring your story to life.
Brand Story Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Brand Story Opener - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
19s
21
37
13
Tell your story with flair using our Brand Story Opener template. With sweeping visuals and seamless integration of images, video, and text, every element works together to craft a compelling narrative that captivates and inspires. Perfect for product launches, brand updates, or business promotions, this ready-to-publish video gives your audience a memorable first impression. Easily customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to make it uniquely yours.
Quick Stomp Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Quick Stomp Opener - Vertical
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
20s
1
38
9
Capture the rhythm of your brand with the Quick Stomp Intro template, designed specifically for the vertical screen. Mix modern noise effects with your custom images and text for a dynamic presentation on Instagram Stories, TikTok, or any mobile-first platform. Tailor it with your logo, fonts, and colors to transform your ideas into a visually striking and fully polished portrait of your passion.
Minimal Typography Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Minimal Typography Opener - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
27s
21
48
11
Transform your ideas into impactful narratives with our Minimal Typography Opener template. Striking typography and fluid animations guide your viewers through a visual feast of words and transitions. Each frame is crafted to accentuate your message, ensuring a pristine experience perfect for YouTube, presentations, or marketing campaigns. Customize images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to create a video that speaks volumes in unparalleled style.
Rhythmic Motion Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Rhythmic Motion Intro - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
23s
22
36
17
Step up the pace and make an unforgettable entrance with our Rhythmic Motion Intro. Synced to the beat with sharp, dynamic animations and text that pops, you'll capture your audience's attention from the first second. Full customization lets you inject your style, from the fonts and colors to the inclusion of your images or videos. Perfect for vibrant promos, YouTube openers, or social media blasts!
Smooth Dynamic - Opener - Vertical City Theme theme video
Smooth Dynamic - Opener - Vertical
Edit
By Mr_Free
20s
24
13
18
Smooth Dynamic - Opener is a fast and fashionably animated template that you can use to show off your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this quick, clean and creatively animated template. Customize with 5 image or video placeholders, 6 texts and a branded logo or text outro.
