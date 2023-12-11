Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Outline Journey - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Outline Journey

00:23 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 32 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Promo
Outline text
Bold
282exports
rating
Elevate your message with a fast, minimal slideshow driven by bold kinetic typography. This design layers media and headlines with geometric circles, arcs and directional accents, building momentum toward a clean logo reveal. Fine-tune fonts, colors and copy to match your brand, then drop in your own photos or clips for a polished promo, intro or title sequence. The crisp outlines, sliding panels and dotted details add modern flair while keeping your visuals front and center. Ideal for product teasers, portfolios, events and social ads.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us