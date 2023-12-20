Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Circle Journey - Origina - Poster image

Elegant Circle Journey

01:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 2 images · 74 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Elegant
Dot grid
1.6Kexports
rating
Create a refined brand promo with circular geometry, dot‑grid texture, and smooth, elegant motion. This template blends bold headlines, supporting copy, and featured cards for ratings or prices, arranged in a clear two‑column layout. Curved panels and concentric rings guide attention, while a tasteful logo reveal opens and closes the piece. Customize colors, fonts, media, and timing to match your corporate identity or product lineup. Ideal for branding, presentations, and e‑commerce highlights when you want minimal design with maximum clarity.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us