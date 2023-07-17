Floating Moments

Bring your photos to life with an energetic, design-forward slideshow. Torn paper frames, playful geometric shapes and bold typography glide through glitchy slice transitions for a modern grunge look. Vibrant color pops and subtle plastic textures add tactile depth, while a polished logo reveal closes the sequence with style. Ideal for promos, openers and social highlights, this template is fast, flexible and easy to customize—swap images, edit text and dial in colors to match your brand.