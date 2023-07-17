Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Floating Moments - Original - Poster image

Floating Moments

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 images · 44 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Grunge
Promo
Torn paper
Glitch
300exports
rating
Bring your photos to life with an energetic, design-forward slideshow. Torn paper frames, playful geometric shapes and bold typography glide through glitchy slice transitions for a modern grunge look. Vibrant color pops and subtle plastic textures add tactile depth, while a polished logo reveal closes the sequence with style. Ideal for promos, openers and social highlights, this template is fast, flexible and easy to customize—swap images, edit text and dial in colors to match your brand.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us