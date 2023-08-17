Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Floating Visuals - Original - Poster image

Floating Visuals

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 30 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Digital
Slideshow
Card stack
3D motion graphics
242exports
rating
Make your message stand out with a dynamic promo built from luminous media cards, elegant typography and smooth 3D motion. This template blends clean digital design with tasteful glitch accents, fluid transitions and a polished logo reveal. Flexible text and multiple media slots let you highlight products, features or announcements in seconds. Perfect for branding, ads and social promos, it delivers a vibrant gradient look that’s modern and memorable. Customize colors, fonts and visuals to match your identity, then render a striking video that captures attention from the first frame to the last.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us