Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gallery of Elegance - original - Poster image

Gallery of Elegance

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 47 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Elegant
Promo
Geometric lines
344exports
rating
Build a refined promo slideshow that blends clean typography, smooth motion, and elegant minimalism. This template showcases your images or clips with stylish geometric accents, pastel gradients, and UI-inspired details. Large titles, supporting text, and rhythmic transitions guide viewers through each section before culminating in a polished logo end scene. Ideal for branding, corporate reels, product highlights, and creative presentations, it delivers a modern, tasteful look that’s easy to customize and on brand.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us