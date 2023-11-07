Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Urban Slides - Original - Poster image

Glitch Urban Slides

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Glitch
Slideshow
Title sequence
Glitch effects
Glitch artifacts
780exports
rating
Create a fast, gritty opener with this glitch-driven urban slideshow. Energetic transitions, kinetic typography, and sliding panels keep attention on your message, while light leaks, film grain, and dot-grid overlays add texture and depth. Use split-screen moments and rounded frames to showcase multiple visuals, then finish strong with a stylized logo reveal. Perfect for promos, intros, and short highlight reels, it’s fully customizable with your media, text, colors, and music. Make your brand stand out with bold type, modern graphic accents, and a dark duotone palette that delivers punch on any platform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us