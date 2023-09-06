Glitchy Slideshow

Build a high-impact promo with a fast, glitch-driven aesthetic. This template blends kinetic typography, horizontal media stripes, scanlines, and dot-grid accents over a dark palette for a bold, digital look. Showcase multiple photos or clips with slice transitions, line wipes, and stylish decorative shapes, then land on a powerful logo reveal. Perfect for intros, ads, title sequences, and brand teasers. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media to match your identity and deliver a modern, tech-forward slideshow that grabs attention from the first frame.