Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Gradient Typography 2

Templates
/
Branding
6-15s
Landscape
Gradient
Glow
Outline
Titles
Digital
Shape
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Gradient Typography 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
starlight_motion profile image
Created by starlight_motion
7exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
7texts
4fonts
1audio
Let your words undulate across the screen with our mesmerizing Gradient Typography template. The serene transition of colors beckons viewers into a space where text comes alive through a ballet of rotation and opacity. Personalize your message with elegant fonts and a palette that resonates, and let the subtle stardust background twinkle alongside your content.
Edit
Gradient Typography 1 Original theme video
Gradient Typography 1
Edit
By starlight_motion
9s
1
8
14
Let your words undulate across the screen with our mesmerizing Gradient Typography template. The serene transition of colors beckons viewers into a space where text comes alive through a ballet of rotation and opacity. Personalize your message with elegant fonts and a palette that resonates, and let the subtle stardust background twinkle alongside your content.
Glow Glitch Title 9 Original theme video
Glow Glitch Title 9
Edit
By motiondrum
7s
8
3
4
This is a stylish set of glitching text animations. Use it in your presentations, events videos, slideshows, TV shows, promotions, and more. Impress your audience with this cool looking and modern animated overlays in every video.
Glow Glitch Title 8 Original theme video
Glow Glitch Title 8
Edit
By motiondrum
7s
8
3
4
This is a stylish set of glitching text animations. Use it in your presentations, events videos, slideshows, TV shows, promotions, and more. Impress your audience with this cool looking and modern animated overlays in every video.
Glow Glitch Title 5 Original theme video
Glow Glitch Title 5
Edit
By motiondrum
7s
8
3
4
This is a stylish set of glitching text animations. Use it in your presentations, events videos, slideshows, TV shows, promotions, and more. Impress your audience with this cool looking and modern animated overlays in every video.
Glow Glitch Title 4 Original theme video
Glow Glitch Title 4
Edit
By motiondrum
7s
8
3
4
This is a stylish set of glitching text animations. Use it in your presentations, events videos, slideshows, TV shows, promotions, and more. Impress your audience with this cool looking and modern animated overlays in every video.
Glow Glitch Title 2 Original theme video
Glow Glitch Title 2
Edit
By motiondrum
9s
8
3
4
This is a stylish set of glitching text animations. Use it in your presentations, events videos, slideshows, TV shows, promotions, and more. Impress your audience with this cool looking and modern animated overlays in every video.
Glow Glitch Title 1 Original theme video
Glow Glitch Title 1
Edit
By motiondrum
9s
8
3
4
This is a stylish set of glitching text animations. Use it in your presentations, events videos, slideshows, TV shows, promotions, and more. Impress your audience with this cool looking and modern animated overlays in every video.
Luminous Gradient Title 4 Original theme video
Luminous Gradient Title 4
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
1
6
21
Kick off your video content with flair using our Luminous Gradient Title template, featuring gradated text and vibrant shapes in motion. Perfect for content creators and marketers alike, this title sequence adds a polished touch to any video, with customization options for text, fonts, and colors. Grab viewer attention and elevate your message in this ready-to-publish format, tailored to tell your story your way.
