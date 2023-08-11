Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Hip-Hop Promo - Original - Poster image

Grunge Hip-Hop Promo

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 43 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Slideshow
Glitch
Glitch artifacts
1.3Kexports
rating
Give your brand a gritty edge with this high‑energy glitch promo. Dark grunge textures, bold outlined headlines, and sliced panel transitions drive a modern urban aesthetic. Drop in your photos or videos across multiple scenes, fine‑tune colors, fonts, and background noise, then finish strong with a dripping, stylized logo reveal. Perfect for music teasers, streetwear drops, events, or channel openers, this template blends glitch distortion, tape strips, torn paper edges, and decorative shapes to command attention on any feed.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
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YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
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