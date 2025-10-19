Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Halloween Slideshow
Created by starlight_motion
18exports
23 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5videos
1image
11texts
1font
1audio
Let the spirit of Halloween breathe life into your content with our Halloween Slideshow template. This vintage horror-themed journey is laced with elegant ink transitions, mysterious light leaks, and grunge effects. It's designed to captivate with each dark, stylish scene, making it perfect for stirring storytelling on social nights, magical promos, or as intros to your frightful festivities. Dive in, blend your images and text, and conjure a vision that's spellbindingly tailored to your tale.
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
By KloneDike
30s
21
46
13
Unlock the potential of your brand's narrative with our Creative Carousel Promo, a slideshow template designed to turn heads. Its fluid transitions and eye-catching carousel style provide a seamless platform for product showcases or impactful presentations. This ready-to-publish video template beckons customization of your logo, images, videos, and text to tell your unique story.
By PixBolt
28s
24
37
14
Tell your story with the grace and impact it deserves. Our Dynamic Powerful Opener template harmonizes multimedia elements into an immersive slideshow. Customization is at your fingertips: swap in your logo, select snazzy fonts, and drench the template in your colors. This ready-to-publish video is your ticket to glory, whether it's for the boardroom or the social feed.
By Besed
17s
21
30
6
Evoke the exhilarating spirit of city life with our fully customizable Urban Opener template. This slideshow is a canvas for your creativity, featuring rapid motion, textured overlays, and engaging noise effects. Insert your media, add your message, tweak fonts and colors, and publish a cinematic masterpiece that captivates on YouTube, Facebook, or any social platform.
By Artstyle
22s
21
30
9
Elevate your content with a slideshow that pulses with energy. Speed Motion Promo combines fast-paced typography, arresting animations, and seamless transitions to tell your story. Customize each beat with your images, videos, logos, and more to create high-energy promos that will hold your viewers' attention on any social platform.
By Danimotions
23s
2
13
10
Evoke the nostalgic charm of classic cinema with our Urban Street Titles template. It starts with a vintage film projector flicker, then sweeps you into an aerial journey through bustling city streets. Words merge with the urban tapestry, mimicking asphalt markings, as your message unfolds like street poetry amid the cityscape. Personalize with your text, logo, and colors for an effect that's both original and deeply evocative.
By Besed
18s
21
35
6
Energize your event promotion with our Quick Promo Showcase, a sleek template that dynamically showcases upcoming events. Easily customize with your own images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to craft the narrative your audience will love. Whether it's for social media, presentations, or ad campaigns, your content will look professionally polished and ready to publish.
By Artstyle
27s
21
13
18
Elevate your brand's narrative with this Circle Flow Slideshow template, featuring modern circular transitions and sophisticated typography. Ideal for a variety of presentations from photo galleries to product showcases. Each element, from the logo to the text, is customizable, allowing you to craft a unique experience. Publish a striking video that tells your story with innovation and elegance.
By Besed
23s
21
37
8
Bring your story to life with our dynamic Summer Clean Opener template. This template lets you create an energetic presentation of your brand or idea, combining your own images, videos, and texts into a compelling narrative. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or any display, it's a storyteller's dream. Customize fonts, colors, and more to align with your unique style and make an unforgettable impact.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help