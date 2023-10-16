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Halloween Story Promo - Original - Poster image

Halloween Story Promo

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Halloween
Promo
Spiderweb
Spider
544exports
rating
Bring Halloween spirit to your vertical campaigns with a playful story slideshow. This template mixes rounded media panels, bold title ribbons, and stacked outline text with festive touches—spiderwebs, spiders, ghosts, and pumpkin transitions. Soft smoke adds atmosphere, while a clean final logo reveal ties your message together. Perfect for seasonal promos, event teasers, and social ads, it’s easy to customize with your media, fonts, and colors. Deliver a captivating Halloween message that feels fun, modern, and on-brand in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us