Halloween Story Promo

Bring Halloween spirit to your vertical campaigns with a playful story slideshow. This template mixes rounded media panels, bold title ribbons, and stacked outline text with festive touches—spiderwebs, spiders, ghosts, and pumpkin transitions. Soft smoke adds atmosphere, while a clean final logo reveal ties your message together. Perfect for seasonal promos, event teasers, and social ads, it’s easy to customize with your media, fonts, and colors. Deliver a captivating Halloween message that feels fun, modern, and on-brand in seconds.