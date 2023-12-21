Modern Outline Showcase
00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3.5Kexports
Build a polished promo in minutes with minimal, geometric titles and smooth panel transitions. This modern title sequence showcases your photos or videos with clean outline frames, word highlights, and decorative shapes, finishing with a bold logo reveal. Perfect for intros, promos, and slideshows, it’s easy to brand with your own media, fonts, and colors. Deliver an elegant, high-impact presentation across multiple scenes while keeping everything readable and on-brand.
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