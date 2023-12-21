Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Modern Outline Showcase - Originall - Poster image

Modern Outline Showcase

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Title sequence
Geometric lines
3.5Kexports
rating
Build a polished promo in minutes with minimal, geometric titles and smooth panel transitions. This modern title sequence showcases your photos or videos with clean outline frames, word highlights, and decorative shapes, finishing with a bold logo reveal. Perfect for intros, promos, and slideshows, it’s easy to brand with your own media, fonts, and colors. Deliver an elegant, high-impact presentation across multiple scenes while keeping everything readable and on-brand.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us