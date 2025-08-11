Try for free
Ripped Paper Title 1

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Paper
Lower Third
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Modern Ripped Paper Title 1 - Original - Poster image
starlight_motion profile image
Created by starlight_motion
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Cut through the noise with our Ripped Paper Title template, designed for creators who value clarity with an edge. The ripped paper textures paired with your customizable text deliver an unforgettable first impression, perfect for modern storytelling or powerful branded content. With simple edits to text, fonts, and colors, you can convey your video's mood and theme with an effortlessly cool, minimalist style.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
Artistic Splash Reveal Original theme video
Artistic Splash Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
10
Dive into a world where color and movement bring your brand to life. The Artistic Splash Reveal template transforms your logo reveal into a vibrant, flowing masterpiece. Your logo springs from an expressive paint blot, capturing the essence of creation. This versatile motion graphics video fits seamlessly into projects needing a dash of artistry and can be customized to align with your narrative.
Box Typo Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Box Typo Lower Third 1
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
4
7
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
Box Typo Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Box Typo Lower Third 2
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
4
4
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
Box Typo Lower Third 5 Original theme video
Box Typo Lower Third 5
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
5
5
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
Box Typo Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Box Typo Lower Third 3
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
5
5
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
Box Typo Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Box Typo Lower Third 4
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
4
8
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
Box Typo Lower Third 6 Original theme video
Box Typo Lower Third 6
Edit
By Besed
8s
1
5
6
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
Box Typo Lower Third 7 Original theme video
Box Typo Lower Third 7
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
5
5
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
