Scribble Opener

Kick off your show with a vibrant podcast opener that blends torn‑paper collage, halftone textures and hand‑drawn doodles into an energetic title sequence. Showcase your host and special guest, highlight the episode title and details, and finish with a clear call to listen. Easily customize media clips, text fields, fonts and color accents to match your brand. Perfect for podcast promos, channel trailers and episode intros, this design delivers bold typography, quick cuts and playful motion that grab attention and keep viewers engaged.