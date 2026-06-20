Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Serve & Surge - Original - Poster image

Serve & Surge

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 18 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Title sequence
Sports & Fitness
Bold
Intro
16exports
rating
Fuel your next match announcement with an energetic tennis promo opener. This template combines bold, athletic typography, dynamic zoom transitions, and flexible media slots to showcase highlights, stats, and key messages. A crisp paper-textured backdrop, viewfinder corners, and subtle chromatic aberration add a modern sports broadcast feel. Finish strong with a centered logo end card framed by a stylized ball. Perfect for tournaments, clubs, brands, and coaches, it’s easy to tailor with your own footage, headlines, palette, and branding. Create a fast, polished event teaser or opener that grabs attention on any platform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us