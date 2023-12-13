Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shapes of Elegance - Original - Poster image

Shapes of Elegance

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 19 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Minimal
Decorative shapes
Wide logo
1.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek vertical promo designed for stories and reels. This minimalist slideshow blends kinetic typography, sliding panels, and geometric accents, guiding viewers through your headlines and visuals before finishing with a refined logo reveal and tagline. Replace media, edit multiple text lines, and tailor fonts and colors to your brand. Ideal for product teasers, brand announcements, and social ads that need impact in seconds—fast, elegant and on‑trend.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us