Shopping Elegance
00:28 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Showcase your brand with an elegant promo slideshow built around minimal typography, smooth sliding panels, and tasteful letterbox framing. This versatile title sequence blends pastel title cards with cinematic media moments and ends on a polished logo screen. Customize text, colors, fonts, and media to fit campaigns, launches, or product spotlights. Refined motion, outline text accents, and subtle word highlights ensure your message stands out with clarity and style.
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