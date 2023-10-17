Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Short Hip-Hop Slides - Original - Poster image

Short Hip-Hop Slides

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 24 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Glitch
Promo
Slideshow
Glitch artifacts
Glitch effects
260exports
rating
Launch your content with an energetic, glitch-driven slideshow. This template blends bold typography, dot‑grid textures, RGB color bars and gritty film grain for a raw digital vibe. Slide-in panels, staggered builds and tile/slice reveals keep momentum high, while the finale delivers a crisp logo animation for instant brand impact. Ideal for promos, openers and fast-paced highlight reels. Customize media, fonts and colors to match your style and drop your logo at the end for a memorable sign‑off.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us