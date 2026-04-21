Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Silkwave Intro - Original - Poster image

Silkwave Intro

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Intro
Minimal
Promo
Logo animation
11exports
rating
Launch your message with a clean, modern intro that blends bold typography, silky gradient backdrops, and geometric motion. This versatile opener includes multiple headline scenes, space for media cut‑ins, a focused paragraph slide, and a polished logo reveal. Customize fonts, colors, particles, smoke, and textures to match your brand. Perfect for promos, teasers, and channel openers, it balances minimal design with energetic pacing so your key points land with impact. Elevate any brand story with seamless transitions, luminous gradients, and refined composition that keeps attention locked on what matters.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us