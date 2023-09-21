Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sleek Showcase - Original - Poster image

Sleek Showcase

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Minimal
Wide logo
Title sequence
789exports
rating
Create a polished brand promo in minutes. This modern, minimal slideshow blends bold headlines, smooth sliding panels, and subtle geometric accents like dot grids and scribble lines. Each scene spotlights your photos or videos before culminating in a clean logo reveal. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand and campaign. Ideal for intros, promos, and title sequences, it’s designed for clarity, rhythm, and impact without visual clutter. Deliver a sleek, contemporary look that keeps attention on your message and identity.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us